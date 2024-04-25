Boston Red Sox' Youngster Continues to Make Team History in Wednesday Win
The Boston Red Sox shut out the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night, 8-0, at Progressive Field. The win moves Boston to 14-11 and the loss drops the Guardians to 17-7.
Though the Sox have been decimated by injury, they continue to get good results from their pitching staff. With Lucas Giolito, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello on the injured list, Cooper Criswell dominated on Wednesday, going 5.0 scoreless innings. He allowed no runs on three hits, no walks, and he struck out five.
Offensively, Boston was fueled by Connor Wong, who hit two home runs, and Wilyer Abreu, who had two doubles and an RBI.
Because the game was a shutout, Abreu's first-inning RBI double counts as the game-winning RBI, which continued a historic run for him.
Per @SoxNotes on social media:
Wilyer Abreu has recorded a go-ahead RBI in each of the Red Sox’ last 6 games.
That is the longest streak by a Red Sox player in the Expansion Era (since 1961).
In fact, no other player since 1961 has recorded a go-ahead RBI in FIVE consecutive Red Sox games.
h/t @EliasSports
Abreu was acquired by the Red Sox during the 2022 season in the trade that sent Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. The 24-year-old is now hitting .322 with two homers, nine RBI and four stolen bases.
Given that the Red Sox are also down Trevor Story and Triston Casas from the offensie lineup, Abreu is now hitting right in the middle of the order.
The Red Sox and Guardians will wrap up their season series on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET.
