Boston Red Sox Reportedly Making Decision That Could Help Alleviate Roster Concerns
According to Boston Red Sox Insider Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, the Red Sox are set to play Ceddanne Rafaela at second base more often in the wake of Marcelo Mayer's trip to the injured list.
This is significant for a few reasons:
1) Rafaela is an excellent outfielder who will no longer be playing the outfield as often.
2) It could mean that the Red Sox won't be trading away an outfielder at the looming trade deadline. Boston has a roster crunch, with Rafaela, Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Masataka Yoshida and Rob Refsnyder all vying for time in the outfield/designated hitter, and with Rafaela at second base, that problem becomes easier to handle.
Boston could trade an outfielder in the offseason, but with the team currently sitting in the No. 3 spot in the American League wild card race, it's likely not something they want to do now.
Rafaela, 24, is having a breakout year for Boston, hitting .271 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. He's also stolen 14 bases and posted an OPS+ of 114.
The Curacao native made his major league debut in 2023 and signed an eight-year contract extension through the 2031 season in 2024.
The Red Sox will take on the reigning World Champion Dodgers on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Emmett Sheehan will pitch for LA while Brayan Bello goes for Boston.
Bello is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA. The Red Sox enter play at 55-49 overall.
Related MLB Stories
DOMINANT OUTING: Cristopher Sanchez threw a complete-game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, making rare history among Phillies lefties. CLICK HERE:
20/30 ONCE AGAIN: Jose Ramirez just keeps doing things that no player in Cleveland history has ever done. CLICK HERE:
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE: