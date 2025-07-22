Boston Red Sox Fans React with Dismay on Social Media Following Crushing Loss
The Boston Red Sox suffered a crushing 3-2 loss on Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, dropping the first game of a series at Citizens Bank Park.
Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Phillies won via a walk-off catchers interference call, which hasn't happened since 1971.
For the Red Sox, they are now 54-48, and for a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021, these are losses you just can't afford to take.
Red Sox Nation also reacted in angst on social media:
Jared Carrabis (Section 10 podcast): "Lol dumbest ending to a big-league game of all-time."
Per Bill Simmons of 'The Ringer:' "The Red Sox just came up with a new dumbest loss of the season -- a catchers interference walk off loss is gonna be tough to top."
From Meghan Ottolini of WEEI in Boston: "The end of that baseball game: ew."
From Steve Perrault, also of the Section 10 podcast: "A non-swing in a 1-2 count being a walk-off is insane. Baseball is silly."
Thanks to a loss from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox are still 1.5 games in the battle for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Phillies again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Richard Fitts will take the mound for Boston while left-hander Cristopher Sanchez will toe the rubber for the Phillies. Fitts is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA while Sanchez is 8-2 with a 2.50.
