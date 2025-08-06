BREAKING: Boston Red Sox Lock Up Key Piece of Future on Monster Contract
According to a report from ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox and superstar 21-year-old Roman Anthony have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $130 million.
The contract also includes a club option and has Anthony under team control through 2034. Because of arbitration, Anthony was already set to be under control through at least 2031, so this deal adds at least two more seasons and helps regulate the money earned.
The No. 1 prospect in baseball at the time of his promotion in June, Anthony is already an impact player for the Red Sox. He's hitting .283 with two home runs, 19 RBIs and 27 runs scored. His knowledge of the strike zone has been impressive, and he's carrying a .400 on-base percentage entering play on Wednesday.
He's become an integral part of the red-hot Red Sox' lineup, as Boston is now 64-51 and in the first wild card spot in the American League.
Anthony has missed the last two games with back issues, but he could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday. He pairs with Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell to make up an exciting future core group in Boston.
The Red Sox, who have won seven straight games, will play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Dustin May, who was recently acquired at the trade deadline, will start the game for Boston. He'll be opposed by former Red Sox right-hander Michael Wacha.
