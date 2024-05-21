BREAKING: Boston Red Sox Pitcher Likely to Have Surgery
After experiencing elbow discomfort during a Triple-A rehab start last week, Boston Red Sox' starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock is likely headed for surgery.
Per Jen McCaffrey of 'The Athletic' on social media:
After one of the best wins at Tropicana Field in recent years, Cora announces Whitlock has ligament damage and may need surgery. Later this week, he’s visiting the same doctor (Dugas) that did his TJ surgery in 2019
While surgery is not definite, this is a very ominous comment from Cora and certainly brings about the worst possible thoughts. We don't know what kind of surgery this would be yet but Whitlock already has one Tommy John surgery under his belt. Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has already undergone the internal brace procedure surgery this season and is done for the year.
Whitlock has taken a step forward this year under new pitching coach Andrew Bailey, going 1-0 thus far with a 1.96 ERA in four starts. Whitlock made his major league debut in 2021 with the Red Sox, serving as a reliever exclusively that season. He's yo-yo'd between starter and reliever in 2022 and 2023 before settling in as a starter this year. Lifetime, he's 18-11 with a 3.39 ERA. He's made 103 career major league appearances. He had been rehabbing an oblique injury.
After beating the Rays on Monday, the Red Sox are currently 24-24 on the season. They are in fourth place in the American League East, just 0.5 games behind Tampa.
The two teams will meet again on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET.
