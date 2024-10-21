Chicago Cubs Stalwart and Gold Glove Winner Undergoes Serious Surgery
The Chicago Cubs missed the playoffs after a disappointing 2024 season and now the offseason has started with some precarious news as well.
Per Megan Montemurro on social media:
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner underwent right flexor tendon surgery on Oct. 11th, team announces.
Dr. Keith Meister performed the procedure.
There was no timeline for recovery announced but that's certainly some tough news for someone who throws every day in the middle infield. If Hoerner were a pitcher, he'd likely be out the entire upcoming season, but there certainly seems to be a chance that Hoerner could play in 2025. Other position players (Bryce Harper, Jasson Dominguez) have undergone Tommy John surgery and been back the next year, although Harper had to spend some time as a designated hitter upon his return.
The 27-year-old hit .273 this season with seven homers and a .335 on-base percentage this year. One of the better contact hitters in baseball, he is a .278 hitter lifetime.
He also provides the Cubs value on the bases, having stolen 31 bases this past season and 43 in 2023. Hoerner also won the Gold Glove Award in 2023 for his work up the middle.
A six-year veteran, Hoerner signed a contract extension before the 2023 season. He is under contract through the 2026 season.
Hoerner was a first-round draft pick of the Cubs back in 2018 out of Stanford University. He made his major league debut back in 2019.
The Cubs finished tied for second in the National League Central with the St. Louis Cardinals this year.
