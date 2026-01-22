Taylor Rogers Reunites With Twins Five Years After All-Star Season
The Twins are starting from square one after a fire sale in 2025—and in order to help that process, they’re reportedly turning to a figure from their past.
Minnesota is signing pitcher Taylor Rogers to a one-year contract worth $2 million, according to a Thursday morning report from Aaron Gleeman and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Rogers, 35, was an 11th-round pick of the Twins out of Kentucky in 2012. He spent the first six years of his career with Minnesota, compiling two of his best seasons with the team: a 30-save campaign for a 101-win team in 2019 and an All-Star season in 2021.
Since ‘21, he has bounced between the Padres, Brewers, Giants, Reds and Cubs. He went 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched in ‘25 with Cincinnati and Chicago; Rogers’s ERA was 2.45 with the Reds but 5.09 with the Cubs.
The Twins are coming off a 70-92 season—their worst by winning percentage since they went 59-103 in 2016. The team’s ERA hit a four-year high, and was the fourth-worst in the American League after the Angels, Athletics and Orioles.
Minnesota is scheduled to open 2026 on March 26 against Baltimore.
