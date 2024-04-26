Chicago White Sox GM Shares Injury Update on Star Outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is on track to return by mid-May, general manager Chris Getz told reporters Friday afternoon.
Robert has been on the 15-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain since April 6. He has been eligible to be activated since earlier this week, but the 26-year-old Cuban is still a few weeks away from rejoining Chicago's lineup.
In the meantime, the White Sox selected the contracts of Rafael Ortega and Tommy Pham to man center field until Robert returns. Chicago designated Kevin Pillar for assignment and optioned Dominic Fletcher to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Robert has struggled with injuries ever since making his MLB debut in 2020, when he won a Gold Glove and finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Although he appeared in 56 of 60 games during the COVID-shortened season, Robert played just 68 games out of a possible 162 in 2021. The following season, Robert logged 98 appearances.
Robert seemingly turned things around in 2023, playing in 145 games and winning a Silver Slugger Award, but he still ended the year on the injured list with mild left MCL sprain.
By the time Robert returns in mid-May, he will have appeared in less than 60% of Chicago's games since the start of the 2021 season.
Robert was batting .214 with two heom runs, four RBI, a .741 OPS and a -0.1 WAR this season prior to his latest injury. For his career, he is a .278 hitter with 76 home runs, 214 RBI, 47 stolen bases, an .825 OPS and a 12.4 WAR.
The White Sox signed Robert to a six-year, $50 million contract in January 2020.
