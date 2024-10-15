Cleveland Guardians Insider Believes Former Cy Young Winner Could Return in 2025
As a team, the Cleveland Guardians are currently focused on trying to win the American League Championship Series. After a 5-2 loss on Monday night, Cleveland is now down 1-0 in the best-of-seven series against the New York Yankees.
While the team is focused on the playoffs, the organization also has to focus on some of the offseason tasks that are looming once the playoffs end. One of those is the future of former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.
The longtime ace is headed for free agency this offseason, and he's also coming off Tommy John surgery that will keep him out at least half of the 2025 season. Despite those issues, Guardians Insider Paul Hoynes recently wrote that he thinks there's interest in a reunion on both sides.
I do not think they’ve made an offer. When I’ve asked, they’ve said they’re currently occupied by the postseason. I believe there’s interest on both sides. Bieber will be a free agent after the World Series. Perhaps he has to test the market to see what the interest is on a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery.
The 29-year-old Bieber went 2-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA in two starts before getting injured this April. Lifetime, he's 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA. He's spent seven years in the big leagues - all with the Guardians. He won the American League Cy Young Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season by going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA.
Given the time that he will miss, it wouldn't be surprising if he signs a two-year deal (no matter where it is) so he can rehab and pitch pressure-free in 2025 and then be fully healthy for 2026.
Game 2 for the Guardians and Yankees will be Tuesday night at 7:38 p.m. ET.
