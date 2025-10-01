MLB Wild Card Series: Ranking The Most Likely Game 1 Losers To Avoid Sweeps
For these four Major League Baseball teams, the postseason is in danger of ending just as quickly as it began.
The brief history of the Wild Card Series is not in the favor of Tuesday's four losers. In the previous three years of this new format, all 12 teams that won Game 1 went on to win the series. Someone on this list is going to have to break new ground if they want to advance.
Following their losses on Tuesday, who will have the moxie to save their seasons? Let's rank them from least likey to most likely to catch a W.
4. Cincinnati Reds
Of the eight teams on the television screen on Tuesday night, only one looked as if it didn't belong in the postseason at all. Sorry to be blunt, Reds, but that's what you get when you look like the junior varsity team brought in to scrimmage the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This Dodgers lineup deserves all the acclaim it's going to get in October, but the real worry for the Reds here is their own offense. It's no easier a task to score against Yoshinobu Yamamoto than Blake Snell, and it's easy to envision LA blowing out Cincy again if the righty comes out looking sharp.
3. San Diego Padres
On paper, the Padres have just as much roster talent as the Chicago Cubs. But the offense has been perplexingly feeble all season, and after the top three of Fernando Tatís Jr., Luis Arraez, and Manny Machado went 0-for-11 on Tuesday, it's going to take serious mental fortitude to get back in the series.
The Cubs went with a kitchen sink approach to the bullpen in Game 1, and they're doing the same right from the jump by starting reliever Andrew Kittredge in Game 2. If Chicago jumps on San Diego starter Dylan Cease, morale could be low fast for these Padres.
2. New York Yankees
If there's one ominous sign for the Yankees, it's that they lost Game 1 to the Boston Red Sox the same way they usually do: getting outfoxed by their arch-rivals and manager Alex Cora. That said, the brilliant Garrett Crochet can't take the mound for Game 2, and the matchup edge seemingly lies with 18-game winner Carlos Rodón.
Then again, Red Sox starter Brayan Bello went seven shutout innings the last time he was in the Bronx, so the Yankees will really need to dig deep to avoid a fourth-straight elimination at the hands of Boston in the postseason.
1. Cleveland Guardians
Of all the teams that won on Tuesday, it felt as though the Detroit Tigers had to win above all else. Because with all the momentum that's been on the Guardians' side in this division rivalry since mid-July, it would have been absolutely demoralizing to lose with ace Tarik Skubal on the mound.
That said, Skubal can't pitch every game. And although Casey Mize is no slouch, the Guardians are as comfortable as any team in the land with their backs against the wall. If any team is going to scratch out a win on Wednesday through sheer willpower, it's Cleveland.
