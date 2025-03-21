Colorado Rockies Second Baseman Thairo Estrada Breaks Wrist, Out 4-to-8 Weeks
Colorado Rockies second baseman Thairo Estrada is out four-to-eight weeks with a broken right wrist, manager Bud Black told reporters Friday.
Estrada suffered the injury when he got hit by a pitch in Thursday's spring training game against the Texas Rangers. The 29-year-old stayed in the game, stole second base and played an inning in the field before getting pinch-hit for in the second.
Four weeks from now, Estrada is scheduled to go in for another X-ray. In the meantime, veteran utility man Kyle Farmer will take over at second. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Rockies could look to sign veteran free agents Nicky Lopez or Garrett Hampson for additional help alongside Farmer.
The Rockies signed Estrada to a one-year $3.25 million contract with a mutual option for 2026 back in December. He was meant to be the primary replacement for former Gold Glove winner Brendan Rodgers, who Colorado non-tendered in November.
Between 2021 and 2023, Estrada hit .266 with a .736 OPS as a member of the San Francisco Giants, averaging 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and a 2.5 WAR per 162 games.
Estrada struggled in 2024, batting .217 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs, two stolen bases, a .590 OPS and -0.5 WAR in 96 games. He dealt with a sprained left wrist before getting waived and finish out the season in Triple-A.
The Estrada-less Rockies will open their regular season March 28 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Based on his initial timetable, Estrada could make his return anywhere between mid-April and mid-May.
