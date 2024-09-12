Detroit Tigers Ace, Cy Young Favorite Tarik Skubal Undergoes X-Ray on Hand
Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal was in the midst of tossing yet another gem on Thursday when things suddenly took a turn for the worse.
On the very first pitch of the sixth inning, Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle sent a line drive right back to the mound. The comebacker nailed Skubal at the base of his glove hand, causing him to bobble it, but he still made a barehanded catch to record the out.
Skubal threw a few practice pitches and remained in the game, retiring the side in the sixth. He was replaced by Brenan Hanifee in the top of the seventh, though, getting the hook just 84 pitches into his outing.
That marked Skubal's fewest pitches in a game since June 19, when he allowed four earned runs in 4.0 innings. Before that, the last time Skubal threw that few pitches came on May 17, although it is worth noting that the Tigers blew out the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 that night.
Detroit was not in the same spot on Thursday, as the team only led 2-1 when Skubal came out. Hanifee gave up the tying run in the seventh, and the Rockies scored two more times in the ninth to steal a 4-2 victory.
Skubal, the presumptive favorite to win AL Cy Young, underwent an X-Ray after the loss. It came back negative, and he expressed positive feelings when speaking with the media in the locker room.
"It's a little sore, but I think I'm fine," Skubal said. "Got some good news, obviously there's gonna be probably some more tests done, but I'm not too worried about it."
Skubal wound up allowing just four hits and one earned run in his no-decision against the Rockies on Thursday. He struck out six and didn't walk a single batter.
The 27-year-old left-hander was named an All-Star for the first time back in July. He is currently 16-4 with a 2.50 ERA, 0.944 WHIP and 214 strikeouts through 29 starts this season.
Skubal leads the American League in wins, ERA and strikeouts while ranking second in WHIP. His 5.8 WAR entering Thursday was also the highest of any AL pitcher.
Looking past his hand injury, Skubal's next start is likely to come against the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 17.
Should the breakout ace miss any time, that wouldn't do much to help the Tigers' playoff chances. Detroit is now 3.5 games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot with just 15 games left on the slate.
Skubal could make a maximum of three more starts this regular season if he is indeed healthy enough to do so, and every appearance the Tigers can get out of him could go a long way.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.