Detroit Tigers Provide Several Injury Updates, Including on Former Top Draft Pick
With the calendar now turning to August, the Detroit Tigers have provided injury updates on several key players, including former No. 1 overall draft pick Casey Mize and key outfielder Kerry Carpenter.
--On Carpenter, who is battling a lumbar spine stress fracture: He is completeing all baseball activities now. He will face live pitching and do live baserunning this weekend.
--On Mize, who has been out with a left hamstring strain: He will throw a live batting practice session on Saturday.
--On pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is dealing with both hip and elbow issues: He is completing rehab daily.... the same is said for pitcher Reese Olson, who has a shoulder issue.
--On outfielder Parker Meadows: He is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo.
The 26-year-old Carpenter is hitting .283 this season with eight homers and 29 RBI. He's played 50 games for the Tigers at this point. He hit a career-high 20 home runs a season ago.
Mize, who is back this season from a lost 2023 season (Tommy John surgery), is 2-6 with a 4.23 ERA. He's made 16 starts and struck out 58 batters in 78.2 innings. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2018 out of Auburn.
Meadows made the team out of spring training and struggled to a .131 average with three home runs through 84 at-bats. He is a well-regarded prospect though and is hitting .294 at Triple-A with eight home runs.
The Tigers will host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.
