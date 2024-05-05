Detroit Tigers Rookie Wenceel Pérez Scratched From Lineup Against New York Yankees
The Detroit Tigers have scratched rookie Wenceel Pérez from their starting lineup against the New York Yankees on Sunday due to illness, according to a report from The Detroit News' Chris McCosky.
Pérez was initially announced as the Tigers' starting right fielder and No. 7 hitter.
Instead, Matt Vierling will move from third base to right field, while Ibáñez will slide over from second to third. Colt Keith, another hotly anticipated rookie, has been inserted into the lineup and will start at second.
Pérez entered 2024 as the No. 20 prospect in the Tigers' farm system. The 24-year-old put together a solid showing in Spring Training, which helped him earn an early call-up from Triple-A on April 8.
It didn't take long for Pérez to adjust to big league pitching, as he had three home runs and eight RBI when the calendar turned to May. Through 18 MLB appearances, Pérez is batting .302 with a .949 OPS and 0.6 WAR.
The switch-hitting outfielder made history just last week when he hit homers from both sides of the plate. He became the first Tigers rookie to achieve the feat since 1996.
Here is the Tigers' lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, featuring Keith instead of Pérez:
1. Andy Ibáñez, RF
2. Matt Vierling, 3B
3. Mark Canha, DH
4. Riley Greene, LF
5. Jake Rogers, C
6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
7. Colt Keith, 2B
8. Javier Báez, SS
9. Parker Meadows, CF
SP: Tarik Skubal, LHP
First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. New York has a chance to complete the sweep, having won the first two games 2-1 and 5-3, respectively.
