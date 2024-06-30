Fastball

Detroit Tigers Scratch Matt Vierling From Starting Lineup With Foot Soreness

Matt Vierling is dealing with a foot injury, meaning the Detroit Tigers will be without one of their best power hitters in Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sam Connon

Jun 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers third base Matt Vierling (8) is caught stealing second against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Jun 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers third base Matt Vierling (8) is caught stealing second against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Outfielder Matt Vierling has been scratched from the Detroit Tigers' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, the team has announced.

Vierling was initially supposed to lead off and start in center field, but he is currently dealing with left foot soreness and was unable to go.

Riley Greene is starting in center in Vierling's place, while Justyn-Henry Malloy has moved into left field and Jake Rogers has been slotted in at designated hitter. Second baseman Andy Ibáñez will now bat out of the leadoff spot.

Vierling has been a constant in the Tigers' lineup so far this season, appearing in 74 of their first 82 games. He is batting .251 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, a .728 OPS and a 0.7 WAR. Since June 4, however, Vierling is batting .163 with a .523 OPS.

After breaking into the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021, Vierling got dealt to the Tigers ahead of the 2023 campaign. He enjoyed a solid debut season in Detroit, batting .261 with 10 home runs, 44 BI, a .717 OPS and a 1.5 WAR across 134 games.

Now 27 years old, Vierling ranks third on the Tigers in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

Here is the lineup the Tigers are trotting out against the Angels sans Vierling:

1. Andy Ibáñez, 2B
2. Mark Canha, 1B
3. Riley Greene, CF
4. Jake Rogers, DH
5. Carson Kelly, C
6. Wenceel Pérez, RF
7. Gio Urshela, 3B
8. Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF
9. Ryan Kreidler, SS
SP: Casey Mize, RHP

First pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries