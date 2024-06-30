Detroit Tigers Scratch Matt Vierling From Starting Lineup With Foot Soreness
Outfielder Matt Vierling has been scratched from the Detroit Tigers' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, the team has announced.
Vierling was initially supposed to lead off and start in center field, but he is currently dealing with left foot soreness and was unable to go.
Riley Greene is starting in center in Vierling's place, while Justyn-Henry Malloy has moved into left field and Jake Rogers has been slotted in at designated hitter. Second baseman Andy Ibáñez will now bat out of the leadoff spot.
Vierling has been a constant in the Tigers' lineup so far this season, appearing in 74 of their first 82 games. He is batting .251 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, a .728 OPS and a 0.7 WAR. Since June 4, however, Vierling is batting .163 with a .523 OPS.
After breaking into the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021, Vierling got dealt to the Tigers ahead of the 2023 campaign. He enjoyed a solid debut season in Detroit, batting .261 with 10 home runs, 44 BI, a .717 OPS and a 1.5 WAR across 134 games.
Now 27 years old, Vierling ranks third on the Tigers in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.
Here is the lineup the Tigers are trotting out against the Angels sans Vierling:
1. Andy Ibáñez, 2B
2. Mark Canha, 1B
3. Riley Greene, CF
4. Jake Rogers, DH
5. Carson Kelly, C
6. Wenceel Pérez, RF
7. Gio Urshela, 3B
8. Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF
9. Ryan Kreidler, SS
SP: Casey Mize, RHP
First pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.