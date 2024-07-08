Detroit Tigers Shortstop Javier Báez in Starting Lineup After Coming Off Injured List
The Detroit Tigers have reinstated shortstop Javier Báez from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Báez last played in an MLB game on June 8. He went on the IL with lumbar spine inflammation on June 11, then received an injection on June 14.
From there, Báez started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on July 2. While in the minors, Báez hit .333 with a 1.051 OPS.
Báez was batting .183 with one home run, 25 RBI, six stolen bases, a .456 OPS and a -1.4 WAR before he went down with his back injury.
The Tigers optioned infielder Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A Toldeo to make room for Báez on the active 26-man roster. Meanwhile, outfielder Parker Meadows was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and outfielder Akil Baddoo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.
Báez has been one of the worst hitters in baseball since joining the Tigers in 2022, falling off hard after his prolific career with the Chicago Cubs and his brief stint with the New York Mets.
Between 2014 and 2021, Báez hit .265 with a .783 OPS, averaging 28 home runs, 87 RBI, 15 stolen bases and a 4.4 WAR per 162 games. He was a two-time All-Star, one-time Silver Slugger, one-time Gold Glove winner, one-time NL MVP runner-up and one-time World Series champion in that time.
Since 2022, Báez is a .223 hitter with a .607 OPS, averaging 13 home runs, 73 RBI, 13 stolen bases and a 0.8 WAR per 162 games. Unsurprisingly, he has earned far more mockery than praise while in Detroit, posting an astounding 5.6-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio since inking a six-year, $140 million contract.
Báez is back in the Tigers' starting lineup for their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. He will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
