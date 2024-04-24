Detroit Tigers Prospect Ryan Kreidler Undergoes Surgery to Repair Fractured Finger
Detroit Tigers infield prospect Ryan Kreidler underwent surgery on his fractured right index finger on April 11, the club announced Tuesday.
Kreidler, 26, entered Spring Training in competition for a spot on Detroit's Opening Day roster. Although he hit .306 with two home runs, six RBI, eight walks, two stolen bases and a .917 OPS in 20 games of Grapefruit League action, Kreidler was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on March 21.
In his fourth game of the minor league season, Kreidler got hit in the hand by a pitch. He went to the 7-day injured list on April 7, two days before he was diagnosed with a right finger fracture.
Kreidler underwent surgery four days after that, and the club said he has been completely daily rehab in the two weeks since.
The Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold shared the full list of injury news that the organization put out in a minor league medical update.
Kreidler, the Tigers' fourth round pick out of UCLA in 2019, was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in Detroit's farm system entering 2022. He made his MLB debut later that year during September call-ups.
The dynamic infielder has appeared in 37 big league games since, batting .165 with a .429 OPS. Although Kreidler hasn't produced much at the plate, he has managed to rack up four defensive runs saved at shortstop and third base.
In his minor league career, Kreidler is a .241 hitter with a .756 OPS. He has recorded 44 home runs, 156 RBI and 53 stolen bases in 317 games.
Kreidler was 0-for-10 when he went down a few weeks ago, though, so maybe his time off will help him turn that slump around, once his finger has healed.
