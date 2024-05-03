Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Heads to Injured List
The Detroit Tigers' Double-A Affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves, have placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe on the 7-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
Jobe last took the mound Wednesday against the Bowie Baysox. He had thrown 3.0 hitless innings with five strikeouts before he suffered the hamstring injury and ultimately came out of the game.
The 21-year-old righty is 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA, 1.020 WHIP and 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings through five starts with Erie this season.
The Tigers selected Jobe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. In his minor league career, Jobe is 6-10 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.133 WHIP and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Jobe entered 2024 as the No. 3 prospect and No. 1 pitcher in Detroit's farm system. He joined the Tigers for major league Spring Training, striking out three and recording a save in his 1.0 scoreless inning of action.
MLB Pipeline currently projects Jobe to reach the big leagues by 2025, and this latest injury doesn't seem serious enough to derail that timeline in the slightest. Depending on what grade his hamstring strain is, Jobe could be out for the next few weeks, but it doesn't appear to be something that will change how he pitches once he's cleared.
Jobe can routinely break 100 miles per hour with his fastball, and he has a cutter, sweeper and changeup in his arsenal as well.
The Tigers will surely appreciate that kind of stuff once Jobe is ready to get called up, whether that's this coming September or early on in 2025.
