Eduardo Rodriguez Gets More Clarity on Next Steps in Recovery, Possible Return Timeline
The Arizona Diamondbacks got some good news with regards to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and his ailing left shoulder on Wednesday.
Per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic on social media:
There was good news on Eduardo Rodriguez’s MRI yesterday: It showed healing, and he appears close to beginning a throwing program, Torey Lovullo said. Rodriguez probably is still a month or so away from a potential return.
That's certainly good news for the reigning National League champs, who signed E-Rod to a four-year, $80 million deal this offseason. Along with Jordan Montgomery, he is supposed to be part of the solution to getting the D'Backs back to the World Series and over the hump in 2024.
The 31-year-old is readying for his ninth Major League season with the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Diamondbacks. He's actually been a Major Leaguer for nine years already but missed all of the COVID 2020 season with myocarditis.
Lifetime, Rodriguez is 82-53 with a 4.03 ERA. He was an integral part of helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series title and has won double-digit games in five seasons. Usually a durable pitcher, Rodriguez has made 20 starts or more in seven of his previous eight Major League seasons.
The Diamondbacks enter play on Thursday at 17-20 and in third place in the National League West. They will take on the CIncinnati Reds on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET. Slade Cecconi (ARI) pitches against Hunter Greene for the Reds.
Cecconi is 1-2 with a 4.96 ERA this year.
