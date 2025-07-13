Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Showing Trade Interest in Longtime Arizona Diamondbacks Ace
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Toronto Blue Jays could aggressively pursue pitching at the trade deadline, with longtime Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen on their wish list.
GMs believe that the Toronto Blue Jays could be as aggressive as any team in baseball at the deadline, believing this could be their best chance to return to the World Series since 1993. The Blue Jays are looking for a front-line pitcher, and have shown interest in Gallen.
At 46-50, the Diamondbacks enter play on Sunday at 6.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. While they don't want to sell, they may have no choice, and Gallen is a free agent at the end of the season. A seven-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and D-backs, he is a former All-Star (2023), who helped the Diamondbacks get to the World Series in 2023. This year, he's made 20 starts, going 7-10 with a 5.40 ERA. He still has good stuff, striking out 110 batters in 115.0 innings.
In the Blue Jays' rotation, he'd pair with Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Max Scherzer. Eric Lauer has also been in the rotation and has pitched well.
Toronto enters play on Sunday at 55-40 and in first place in the American League East. They have won eight of their last 10 games and lead the New York Yankees by two games in the division.
They'll take on the Athletics on Sunday afternoon.
