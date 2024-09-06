Trevor Story Returning to Boston Red Sox Following 5-Month Injured List Stint
The Boston Red Sox expect to activate shortstop Trevor Story from the 60-day injured list on Saturday, manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday afternoon.
Story has been out since April 5, when he made a diving attempt and suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Los Angeles Angels. Soon after he hit the injured list, Story underwent surgery to repair a fractured glenoid.
The recovery timetable for Story's procedure was pegged at six months, so he was widely expected to be out for the year. The 31-year-old infielder started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, though, and he has been cleared to return to the big leagues just five months post-operation.
Story went 6-for-16 with a double, stolen base and two RBI with the WooSox over the past week, leading to his quick promotion.
According to Cora, Story will be taking over at shortstop down the stretch, starting with Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Standout rookie Ceddanne Rafaela will move to second base, where Enmanuel Valdez will serve as his backup.
Story was batting .226 with four RBI, a stolen base, three walks, nine walks, a .617 OPS and a 0.2 WAR through eight games this season, before he got banged up.
Since signing a six-year, $140 million deal with Boston ahead of the 2022 campaign, Story has appeared in just 145 of Boston's 464 games. A right hand bruise, hairline wrist fracture and left heel contusion plagued Story in 2022, while an internal brace procedure in his throwing elbow knocked Story out for most of 2023
Story has been a .227 hitter with a .681 OPS in a Red Sox uniform, recording a total of 19 home runs, 84 RBI, 24 stolen bases and a 3.5 WAR with the club. The two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger hit .272 with an .863 OPS across his six seasons with the Colorado Rockies, averaging 31 home runs, 88 RBI, 19 stolen bases and a 5.2 WAR per 145 games between 2016 and 2021.
The Red Sox open their series with the White Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday. First pitch for Story's likely return on Saturday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.
