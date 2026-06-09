False Ketel Marte-Marcelo Mayer Rumor Sent MLB Into a Frenzy

We're at a time in the Major League Baseball calendar in which trade chatter fills up the league. That's because we're under two months away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

While this is the case, it doesn't always mean that the noise out there is worth following. There's a difference between trade rumors and speculation. Rumors have some sort of base and you'll typically see them surface from team or national insiders. Speculation is more people around the league throwing ideas at the wall talking about why they could — or wouldn't — make sense. Both have their place in the league and are good for baseball in general because fans are paying attention and staying locked in.

Marcelo Mayer And Ketel Marte Haven't Been Traded

Jun 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) at bat during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

But sometimes it gets a bit far. Sometimes speculation looks too closely like rumors. For example, there was buzz out there on Monday about the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks about the idea of trading infielder Marcelo Mayer in a package for Ketel Marte. If you're a Red Sox fan, getting Marte would be something you'd probably want. If you're a Diamondbacks fan, that's certainly not a move you want to see. Plus, Mayer is young and has a bright future in Boston. It was odd, to say the least. So much so that Alex Speier of The Boston Globe shared that the rumor went around baseball on Monday to the point that someone reached out to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to ask if a deal had happened.

"A rumor flickered in baseball circles Monday, briefly lighting up the phones of a number of executives," Speier wrote. "Craig Breslow was among them. ...

"I had somebody reach out to me and say, ‘Is it accurate to say you traded Marcelo [Mayer] to the Diamondbacks?’" Breslow said to Speier. “There’s some things that you see, and you’re like, ‘OK, that is not accurate, but I at least understand where it came from.’ And then there are things that are just blatantly false and don’t deserve a ton of attention, and this falls into that category.”

That's pretty surprising and is why it's important for speculation and rumors to be clearly separate. If decision makers around the league thought for a second that Mayer and Marte could've gotten moved on Monday, then fans likely did too. It's a bit surprising. It's also unclear where the speculation came from. All in all, a weird day across Major League Baseball on Monday, but neither Mayer nor Marte has been traded at this time.