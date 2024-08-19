Ha-Seong Kim Absent From San Diego Padres' Lineup Due to Shoulder Injury
Ha-Seong Kim will not be in the San Padres' lineup against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, according to the team's official lineup card.
Kim suffered a jammed right shoulder against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. He left that game early and was scheduled to undergo an MRI, but the results of any further testing have yet to be revealed.
Tyler Wade is starting at shortstop in Kim's absence, batting ninth in the lineup. The 29-year-old utility man is batting .241 with eight RBI, eight stolen bases, a .576 OPS and 0.1 WAR through 72 games this season.
As for Kim, he is batting .233 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 22 stolen bases, a .700 OPS and a 2.9 WAR so far in 2024. He has appeared in 121 of the Padres' 126 games, once again making himself regularly available to manager Mike Shildt.
Kim played 150 games in 2022, then 152 in 2023. If his shoulder injury doesn't cost him more than eight games, the 28-year-old could still break the 150-game mark for the third season in a row.
Last season, the Korean-born infielder won his first career Gold Glove. He also finished 14th in NL MVP voting after batting .260 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI, 38 stolen bases, a .749 OPS and a 5.8 WAR.
Here is the full lineup Shildt submitted for Monday's series opener against the Twins:
1. Luis Arraez, DH
2. Jurickson Profar, LF
3. Jake Cronenworth, 1B
4. Manny Machado, 3B
5. Xander Bogaerts, 2B
6. Jackson Merrill, CF
7. David Peralta, RF
8. Kyle Higashioka, C
9. Tyler Wade, SS
SP: Michael King, RHP
First pitch from Petco Park is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
