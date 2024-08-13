Houston Astros Ace Gets Big News on Possible Return to Big Leagues
The Houston Astros enter play on Tuesday at 0.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West race, and they appear to be getting closer to getting stronger.
Kyle Tucker has been working out this week at Tropicana Field as he comes back from a leg issue and ace pitcher Justin Verlander is on the mend from a neck problem.
According to manager Joe Espada on Tuesday, Verlander will make another rehab assignment on Thursday at Double-A, and then he will likely be back in the rotation.
The Astros and their heavily-injured pitching staff could use Verlander back in the worst way as they look to get to the finish line in 2024. They've lost Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy, and JP France for the season with injuries and they haven't yet gotten back Luis Garcia from a Tommy John surgery from 2023.
Verlander has made just 10 starts as well. He's battled multiple issues and taken multiple trips to the injured list. The 41-year-old is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA. He's struck out 51 batters in just 57.0 innings.
One of the most decorated pitchers of the 2000s, Verlander is a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young winner, a two-time ERA champion and a former MVP. He's also helped the Astros win the World Series in both the 2017 and 2022 seasons.
He's 260-143 lifetime. He's in his 19th year with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets and Astros.
The Astros will take on the Rays on Tuesday night at 6:50 p.m. ET.
