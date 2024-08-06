Astros Provide Several Key Injury Updates as Team Looks to Win American League West
The Houston Astros provided a mixed bag of injury news on Tuesday afternoon.
As they enter play at 1.5 games back in the American League West, Houston gave updates on Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker and pitcher Luis Garcia.
Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com:
Some notes from Espada:
- Verlander will throw a bullpen tomorrow and if all goes well he throw a rehab for Sugar Land this weekend.
- Luis Garcia remains a no-throw.
- Nothing new on Tucker.
Getting Verlander back will go a long way toward helping the Astros track down the Seattle Mariners in the AL West race. Though he's only thrown 57.0 innings this year, he's pitched well, going 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA. He's struck out 51 batters in 57.0 innings. One of the most accomplished pitchers of the 21st century, he's got 260 lifetime wins. Verlander is a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young winner, an MVP and a two-time World Series champion.
As for Tucker, he was putting up massive numbers before he injured his leg at the beginning of June. He's hitting .266 with 19 homers, 40 RBI and 10 stolen bases. There is no definitive timetable for his return at this point.
As for Garcia, he underwent Tommy John surgery a year ago and experienced a setback on the rehab trail this year. In addition to him, the team is out Jose Urquidy, JP France and Lance McCullers for the year as well.
Houston will take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m. ET.
