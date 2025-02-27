Kansas City Royals Closer Carlos Estévez Dealing With Lower Back Tightness
Carlos Estévez, one of the Kansas City Royals' headlining additions this winter, has yet to see action in the Cactus League.
The veteran reliever has been dealing with "mild" lower back tightness, manager Matt Quatraro told MLB.com's Anne Rogers on Thursday. While that injury has kept him out of any actual games to this point, Estévez did throw off the mound Wednesday and claims to feel good.
Quatraro noted that there is still plenty time for Estévez to make six or seven outings before the end of camp.
Estévez has not been placed on the injured list since his time with the Colorado Rockies, which came to an end in 2022. He hasn't had any documented back issues since he was removed from a game with back spasms in September 2019, but he made another appearance two days later.
The Royals signed Estévez to a two-year, $22 million contract a few weeks before pitchers and catchers reported to camp. He came into spring training favored to become Kansas City's closer in 2025.
Estévez was an All-Star in 2023, racking up 31 saves with the Los Angeles Angels. He was flipped to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, finishing this past season 4-5 with a 2.45 ERA, 0.909 WHIP, 26 saves and a 2.1 WAR.
The 32-year-old right-hander has made 438 MLB relief appearances across eight MLB seasons. He is 82-for-114 in save opportunities with 65 holds.
Kansas City has four weeks left until Opening Day, giving Estévez a decently long runway to get up to speed.
Related MLB Stories
- DODGERS STARS RETURNING: Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith all came into spring training banged up, but they will return to the lineup later this week. CLICK HERE
- SANTANDER RETURNING TO CAMP: The Blue Jays were without their biggest free agent addition of the winter, Anthony Santander, due to a visa issue. CLICK HERE
- ALUTVE MAKING LF DEBUT: The Astros seem to be following through on moving star second baseman Jose Altuve to left field, as he will start at his new position on Friday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.