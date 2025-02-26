Houston Astros' Jose Altuve to Make Spring Training Debut in Left Field Friday
For the first time in his professional career, Jose Altuve is set to suit up in the outfield.
The 34-year-old second baseman will start in left field for the Houston Astros on Friday, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported Wednesday morning. Altuve has been getting reps in the outfield during camp, but he has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League contest in 2025.
Altuve hasn't started an MLB game anywhere but second base over the course of his 14-year career. Even including spring training, minor leagues and winter leagues, Altuve has only ever seen action in the infield.
Longtime lineup regulars Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman are now playing for the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, respectively, while third baseman Isaac Paredes and first baseman Christian Walker have been brought in to replace their offensive production. And with Yordan Álvarez set to see more time at designated hitter moving forward, the Astros have been left to experiment with their defensive alignment this spring.
Do-it-all utility man Mauricio Dubón could take over for Altuve at second, should Houston opt to move their future Hall of Famer to left on a full-time basis. Non-roster invite Brendan Rodgers, who won a Gold Glove with the Colorado Rockies in 2022, is another candidate to become Altuve's successor at second.
Altuve hit .295 with 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a 3.4 WAR in 2024, making his ninth career All-Star appearance and earning his seventh Silver Slugger Award. The .790 OPS that he posted last season was his lowest in a non-COVID campaign since 2013, however.
The veteran leads all active players with a .306 career batting average. His 2,232 hits rank second, trailing only Freddie Freeman.
Houston has games against the Washington Nationals and New York Mets scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but Altuve's much-anticipated debut will come against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch for Friday's game is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.
