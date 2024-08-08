Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Could Take Major Step in Pitching Recovery Before End of Year
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani appears primed to take a big step forward in his arm recovery by the end of the season.
According to a recent report from Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, Ohtani is closing in on throwing from a mound again and could progress to facing live hitters before the end of the regular season. He's been out all year after undergoing his second elbow reconstruction surgery.
Per the article:
A process that began with soft tosses from no more than 30 feet away in late March has seen Ohtani progress to throwing from 150 feet at 85% intensity. His program will soon grow from three days a week to four, then five. By early September, Ohtani could start throwing off a mound again. Ahead of the playoffs, the hope is he can briefly face hitters in some capacity, be it through live batting practice or in a one- to two-inning simulated game, before shutting it down and restarting in the offseason.
It's scary to think that Ohtani could get even better or more valuable next season, but getting back to pitching could elevate him even further.
As a pitcher, he's 38-19 lifetime with a 3.01 ERA. He's struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings. He's made 86 starts, all for the Angels.
Even without pitching this year, Ohtani appears set to win his third MVP in four years. The most unique talent in the game, he's hitting .302 with 34 homers and 81 RBI. He's helped lead the Dodgers to the best record in the National League West and a possible top spot in the NL playoffs.
The Dodgers will play the Phillies again on Thursday night.
