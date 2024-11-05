Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Following World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has undergone successful surgery to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder, the team announced Tuesday.
Ohtani suffered the injury when he partially dislocated his left shoulder in Game 2 of the World Series back on Oct. 26. The 30-year-old designated hitter stayed in the Dodgers' lineup for the remainder of the series, but he went just 1-for-11 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts the rest of the way.
Still, Los Angeles closed out the New York Yankees in five games and ended the season on top.
Ohtani is expected to be ready in time for Spring Training, which gets started in just over three months.
Ohtani was expected to return to the mound in 2025 and taking 2024 off as a pitcher. He underwent elbow surgery in September 2023, five years removed from his first Tommy John surgery.
This latest surgery shouldn't prevent Ohtani from pitching, since he had it done on his non-throwing shoulder.
Even without pitching or fielding a single inning this season, Ohtani made history and set himself apart as the favorite to win NL MVP. He hit .310 with 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, 38 doubles, 130 RBI, 134 runs, a 1.036 OPS and a 9.2 WAR in 159 games of action.
Ohtani already won AL MVP twice during his time with the Los Angeles Angels. He converted that success into a 10-year, $700 million contract across town, and he has already given the Dodgers a title in exchange for the record-breaking deal.
The four-time All-Star and soon-to-be three-time MVP will have a chance to help Los Angeles repeat in 2025, assuming his left shoulder and right elbow are both in good shape come March.
