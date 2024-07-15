Miami Marlins Outfielder Dane Myers Fractures Ankle After Kicking Clubhouse Door
Dane Myers let his temper get the better of him over the weekend, and the Miami Marlins outfielder wound up paying the price.
The Marlins trailed the Cincinnati Reds 10-6 with two men on and one out in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday. Myers had worked his way to a full count and thought he drew a walk after holding up on a check swing.
Home plate umpire Derek Thomas thought otherwise, though, ringing Myers up without even petitioning to the first base umpire.
Myers started to yell at Thomas, pleading for a check down at first, but he was ultimately ejected.
Done for the day, Myers made his way back to the clubhouse. He kicked the door in frustration and wound up getting hurt, all while Miami went on to lose 10-6.
"Obviously wasn't too happy with the call and how things went down," Myers said Sunday. "Took a swipe at the door with my foot, didn't think I kicked it that hard."
The Marlins announced Sunday that Myers had sustained a fractured left ankle. According to The Miami Herald's Craig Mish, Myers is expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks.
Myers said the next step is to rest, and that he is not currently set to undergo surgery. He has an appointment with a foot specialist Monday, though, which could lead to a different diagnosis.
The 28-year-old took responsibility for his injury, and said that he needs to make some serious adjustments to his approach moving forward.
"It's tough, but it's something you gotta do as a pro," Myers said. "I think that's the last missing piece in my game, kinda being even-keeled, staying level-headed and not really letting emotions take over and losing myself like I did."
Myers made his MLB debut in 2023, appearing in 22 games for the Marlins. He failed to make the Opening Day roster in 2024, but he got called up in late April and has been a regular contributor ever since.
Through 40 games this season, Myers was batting .265 with two home runs, 14 RBI, four stolen bases, a .759 OPS and a 0.5 WAR.
Myers now may not rejoin the Marlins' lineup until September. Miami is already sitting lead last in the NL East at 33-63 entering the All-Star break, and it's hard to imagine they turn things around by the time Myers is fully healthy again.
