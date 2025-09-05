This Dominant Marlins Prospect Could Be 2026's Breakout Ace
The Miami Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball. They've completely blown up their roster over the last few seasons, but that might not be the worst thing they could have done. There are still some bright spots on the roster. Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcántara are two potential aces on the big league roster. Kyle Stowers has been incredible since being added in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles last year.
But beyond the big-league club, there are some very talented and dominant prospects in the Marlins' farm system.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently shared a lot of high praise for the Marlins' top prospect, Thomas White. White looks to be one of the better pitching prospects in baseball, and he's still just 20 years old.
Thomas White looks like a future ace for the Marlins
"White is the best left-handed pitching prospect in baseball. He has a mid-90s fastball with both carry and run to it. His slider is a wipeout pitch with filthy horizontal movement," Bowden wrote. "His changeup is solid. It flashes above average at times and is an important part of his arsenal, especially against right-handed hitters. He’ll be quick to the big leagues once his command and control arrive and match his top-of-the-rotation stuff. After starting the season at High A and spending time at Double A, White was promoted to Triple A on Tuesday."
White is one of the youngest pitchers in the Marlins' farm system, yet he's the top arm in the system, and it's not very close. The big lefty features a dominant fastball with good velocity, movement, and command. He pairs that with a slider and changeup, though the slider tends to be his strikeout pitch.
The lefty was dominant in his first full season with the Marlins, but he's really burst onto the scene this year. White began the year in High-A, where he was excellent, but he's been even better since being promoted to Double-A.
The Marlins are likely working him slowly through the minor leagues because there's no postseason push to rush him to the big leagues for. If Miami were in the postseason hunt, White could be fast-tracked to the big leagues. That's how talented he is.
Either way, he could crack the big-league roster as early as opening day next season. He's a name to watch for the foreseeable future.
