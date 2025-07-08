Agustin Ramirez has 20 singles, 20 XBH and 10 home runs through the first 33 road games of his MLB career.



The only player to debut in the modern era (since 1901) to reach 20 singles, 20 XBH and 10 home runs in fewer career road games is Willie McCovey (32). pic.twitter.com/fSkGxDcSLu