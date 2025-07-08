Miami Marlins Rookie Agustín Ramírez Matches Hall of Famer With Historic Hot Streak
Agustín Ramírez had already given the Miami Marlins a game-tying double by the time he stepped up to the plate in the top of the seventh inning on Monday.
At that point, the Marlins held a 4-1 lead in their road showdown the Cincinnati Reds. Ramírez refused to ease up, though, blasting a 420-foot homer that further cemented Miami's victory.
The 23-year-old catcher is now batting .245 with a .770 OPS since making his big league debut on April 21, racking up 14 home runs, 16 doubles and 39 RBIs in 65 games. Just in his 33 road games, Ramírez is batting .280 with 10 home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 22 RBIs and an .870 OPS.
According to OptaSTATS, Ramírez is one of two players ever to record 20 singles, 20 extra-base hits and 10 home runs through the first 33 road games of his MLB career. The other player is San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey, who hit all those benchmarks in 32 away appearances.
After exploding out of the gates upon his initial promotion, Ramírez hit just .226 with a .673 OPS between June 1 and July 6. The key piece in last summer's Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade could be back on the upswing after his showing at the plate Monday, all while the Marlins improved to 12-4 since June 20.
The Marlins and Reds will continue their series at Great American Ball Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
