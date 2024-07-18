Milwaukee Brewers Lose Dynamic Reliever For Rest of Season with Knee Injury

Fastball

The Milwaukee Brewers, who are trying to hang on and win the National League Central, suffered another major loss on Wednesday.

Brady Farkas

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field on April 28.
The Milwaukee Brewers, who are trying to hang on and win the National League Central, suffered another big hit on Wednesday as they learned that dynamic reliever Abner Uribe will miss the rest of the season.

Uribe posted on social media that he underwent knee surgery and that he's now focused on preparing for 2025.

The 24-year-old Uribe was just 2-2 this year with a 6.91 ERA but he had only thrown in 14 games so the sample size was small. Uribe hasn't pitched since May 1. Though his numbers weren't great this year, he was dynamic when he was called up in 2023, going 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA over 32 games. He has struck out 53 batters in 45.0 major league innings.

While it's a tough break for Uribe, it's another blow for the Brewers. Milwaukee has now lost Uribe, Wade Miley, Robert Gasser and Brandon Woodruff for the season to injuries. Devin Williams hasn't pitched yet this season, either, and the team traded or got rid of Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer this offseason. First-year manager Pat Murphy has done an excellent job with this roster, but it will be very tough to try to navigate these injuries in the second half as the team tries to win the division yet again.

While most of baseball resumes play on Friday night, the Brewers actually don't open the second half until Saturday night. They'll take on the Minnesota Twins that night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET.

