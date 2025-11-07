Fastball

Veteran Pitcher Chris Bassitt Could Boost These Two NL Central Rotations in 2026

He shouldn't be too expensive for either team and could be a solid veteran presence.

Curt Bishop

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch in the ninth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch in the ninth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
After helping the Toronto Blue Jays reach their first World Series since 1993, veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt is back on the free-agent market. The 36-year-old went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA across 31 starts and one relief appearance in 2025, proving he can still handle a big workload.

While Bassitt was used primarily as a reliever during the postseason, several teams are expected to show interest in him as a starter for 2026. His durability, veteran leadership, and postseason experience make him one of the more intriguing short-term rotation options this winter.

Here’s a look at two potential fits for the former All-Star right-hander.

Milwaukee Brewers: A Smart, Low-Risk Addition

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Bassitt. With Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff possibly departing in free agency, Milwaukee could use a dependable veteran arm to stabilize their rotation.

Bassitt checks every box. He’s durable, experienced, and capable of eating innings, which perfectly fits the Brewers’ approach under president of baseball operations Matt Arnold.

A short-term deal for Bassitt would be a low-risk, high-reward move for Milwaukee. Pairing him with Freddy Peralta would give the Brewers a strong top-of-the-rotation duo as they look to build on their 2025 success and remain competitive in the NL Central.

For a team that values consistency and smart spending, this move is right in Arnold’s wheelhouse.

St. Louis Cardinals: A Veteran to Lead a Young Rotation

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (52) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals could also make sense as a destination for Bassitt, though for different reasons. St. Louis is entering a retooling phase under Chaim Bloom, and while they aren’t expected to make splashy moves, adding a steady veteran presence could be both practical and beneficial.

With Sonny Gray potentially on the move after expressing a willingness to waive his no-trade clause, the Cardinals may soon have a hole to fill in their rotation. Bassitt’s experience and leadership could make him an ideal short-term replacement.

Even if the Cardinals aren’t expected to contend in 2026, signing Bassitt could help protect their young pitchers from being overworked. His leadership would also be valuable in the clubhouse as Bloom continues to shape the roster for the future.

A move like this wouldn’t derail St. Louis’s long-term rebuild. Bassitt could provide stability early in the season and, if he performs well, become a valuable trade chip by mid-summer.

