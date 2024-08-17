Minnesota Twins Provide Slew of Injury Updates to Key Stars as Stretch Run Nears
The Minnesota Twins enter play at 69-53 on the season, which is currently good enough for the No. 2 spot in the American League wild card picture.
After advancing to the ALDS a season ago, Minnesota is looking to go even further this year and they seem to have the horses to do it.
However, multiple of those horses are currently sidelined with injuries and the organization provided some recent updates on Carlos Correa, Joe Ryan, Byron Buxton and reliever Justin Topa.
First, on Correa, per the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:
Carlos Correa ran full-speed on his right foot for the first time in a week on Thursday, and has been hitting and taking ground balls. It’s a positive step in his recovery from plantar fasciitis, said Nick Paparesta, the Twins head athletic trainer, but “we need to get him to where he’s comfortable running on a daily basis, not having soreness the next day.”
Then, on Ryan, from the same publication:
Dr. Neal El Attrache, among the most prominent surgeons in sports, agreed with the Twins’ diagnosis of Joe Ryan’s injury: a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his shoulder, an injury that will sideline the righthander for several weeks and perhaps the remainder of the season.
Buxton had a cortisone shot recently and Topa had a setback with his ailing elbow. After being acquired in an offseason trade with the Seattle Mariners, he has yet to take the mound this season.
The Twins will be back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Texas Rangers at 7:05 p.m. ET.
