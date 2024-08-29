Minnesota Twins Star Nearing Return From Injury at Critical Time For Reeling Group
After losing eight of their last 10 games and four straight, the Minnesota Twins are reeling in their quest to make the playoffs again this year.
Minnesota is still in sole possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, but they are just 3.0 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for that spot.
Luckily, reinforcements may soon be on the way. The following report on Byron Buxton comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, with a link to the subscription-only original news:
Buxton (hip) worked out without any issues Wednesday and a decision whether to send him on a rehab assignment will be made within the next two days, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Buxton's timetable isn't clear but it sounds like he could begin a rehab assignment this weekend. The Twins have said he may only need to play a rehab game or two. Buxton left a game Aug. 12 due to right hip inflammation and subsequently received a cortisone shot...
The 30-year-old Buxton has been injured steadily throughout his career, but his talent remains tantalizing and the Twins certainly need it. He's played 90 games this year and is hitting .275 with 16 homers. He's also stolen six bases.
Lifetime, he's a .243 hitter with 131 homers. He made the All-Star team in 2022 and has received MVP votes in two different seasons. He also won a Gold Glove in 2017.
After being swept by the Atlanta Braves, the Twins are off on Thursday. They'll return home Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
