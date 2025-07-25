Injured Chicago Cubs Pitchers Working Toward Return
CHICAGO –– As the Cubs prepare for Game 1 of the Crosstown Classic Friday against the White Sox at Rate Field, two pitchers are working to rejoin the club.
Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon threw 47 pitches during a bullpen session Friday at Wrigley Field, per the Cubs. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 4 with a right calf strain. Prior to his injury, Taillon had a 4.44 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP across 95.1 innings, including 10 quality starts.
The Cubs also announced reliever Porter Hodge will pitch Saturday with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. That game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT against the Louisville Bats. Hodge was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 9 with a right shoulder impingement. He had a 6.85 ERA and a 1.56 ERA in 23.2 innings before hitting the injured list, but was one of the Cubs' top relievers in 2024.
In the midst of a tight NL Central division race with the Brewers, the Cubs would love to get Taillon and Hodge back for the home stretch. Heading into Friday's game Chicago trails Milwaukee by one game despite leading the division for a vast majority of the season. The Brewers have surged ahead after winning 12 of their last 13 games.
Without Taillon, the Cubs have opted for several bullpen games. They've also been rumored to be pursuing several starting pitchers on the trade market, which could come to fruition soon with the July 31 trade deadline looming. Shota Imanaga takes the mound Friday, followed by Cade Horton on Saturday. Sunday's starter is to be announced.
