New York Mets Place Reliever Brooks Raley on Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
The New York Mets have placed relief pitcher Brooks Raley on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
To round out their roster in Raley's absence, the Mets recalled right-handed pitcher Grant Hartwig from Triple-A Syracuse.
Raley last pitched Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off three days rest. He retired the first two batters of the seventh inning, but got pulled after giving up a double to catcher Will Smith.
In eight appearances this season, Raley is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.714 WHIP, 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.5 WAR. The 35-year-old southpaw has four holds as one of New York's go-to late-inning options.
Raley made his MLB debut all the way back in 2012, but after two lackluster seasons with the Chicago Cubs, he opted to go overseas and play in Korea from 2015 to 2019. He returned to MLB in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds, only to get traded to the Houston Astros that summer.
After signing a three-year, $15.25 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the 2022 season, Raley got dealt to the Mets the following winter. Since inking that deal, Raley is 3-4 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.093 WHIP, 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.8 WAR.
Now, Raley is sidelined alongside a handful of other notable Mets pitchers. Starters Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill are on the injured list, as is reliever Sean Reid-Foley. Catcher Francisco Alvarez tore a ligament in his thumb on Friday as well.
Raley was dealing with left elbow inflammation in April 2023 as well, but he returned from the injured list in the minimum 15 days. It remains to be seen if he is on track for a similar recovery timeline in April 2024.
