New York Mets Slugger Pete Alonso Leaves Game Early After Getting Hit By Pitch

Pete Alonso suffered an injury after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand, robbing the New York Mets of their top power hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

May 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
May 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso left Wednesday afternoon's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an apparent hand injury.

Dodgers veteran James Paxton plunked Alonso with a 93 mile-per-hour fastball with one out in the top of the first. The pitch hit Alonso in the right hand, and it took him a while to shake it off.

Brett Baty came in to pinch-run for Alonso, who immediately checked out of the game. Baty subbed in at third base, while Mark Vientos slid over to take Alonso's spot at first.

Alonso's injury came less than 30 minutes after the Mets placed All-Star closer Edwin Díaz on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

Alonso is batting .231 with 12 home runs, 26 RBI, a .761 OPS and a 0.3 WAR so far this season. Although his batting average is currently up 14 points on last year's, Alonso is on pace to post career-lows in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

Last season, Alonso led the National League with 21 hit-by-pitches. His 75 hit-by-pitches over the last six seasons rank fifth across MLB, and he is one of five Mets in the top 10 in that span.

Alonso does a lot more than getting hit by pitches, though, considering he leads the NL with 204 home runs and 524 RBI since his big league debut in 2019. He also ranks No. 2 in total bases, No. 7 in runs and No. 9 in hits over the last five years.

Maybe most notably, Alonso has appeared in the third-most games of any player since 2019 with 739. Only Marcus Semien and Freddie Freeman have played more.

The former NL Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star has missed just 24 of New York's last 763 contests. He has appeared in all 55 games for the Mets in 2024.

Without Alonso anchoring their lineup, the Mets are down 2-0 to the Dodgers midway through the fifth inning.

