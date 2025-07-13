New York Mets' Sean Manaea Returns From Injured List, Set For Season Debut
The New York Mets have reinstated left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea from the 60-day injured list, the club announced Sunday morning.
After being absent from the Mets' starting rotation for the first few months of the 2025 campaign, Manaea will make his season debut against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Right-handed pitcher Austin Warren was optioned to Triple-A in order to free up a spot for Manaea on the active roster.
Manaea suffered a right oblique strain in February, then didn't face live batters again until early June. The 33-year-old started a minor league rehab assignment on June 6, then got shut down with an elbow injury two weeks later.
The lefty returned to action July 1 and made a few more rehab outings before getting the green light to return. In five starts and one relief appearance down on the farm, Manaea went 0-1 with a 6.27 ERA, 1.500 WHIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
New York re-signed Manaea to a three-year, $75 million contract this past winter. He was coming off a career year in 2024, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.084 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.0 WAR in 32 starts.
In four postseason starts, Manaea went 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA, 1.316 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
Prior to arriving in Queens, Manaea went 50-41 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.204 WHIP, 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 12.4 WAR in six seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He then went 15-15 with a 4.73 ERA, 1.273 WHIP, 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.5 WAR.
The Mets were without Manaea, Frankie Montas and Paul Blackburn to start the season, opening the door for Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill to sneak into the rotation. With Canning and Megill now out, it is a fitting time for Montas and Manaea to return to the big leagues, helping keep New York afloat heading into the All-Star break.
First pitch for Sunday's showdown between the Mets and Royals is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.