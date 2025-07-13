Pittsburgh Pirates' All-Time Record Falls to .500 For 1st Time in Over a Century
The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of MLB's most accomplished franchises, boasting nine pennants and five World Series titles dating back to their inaugural season in 1882.
But for all of their success over the decades, the past few years haven't treated the Pirates quite as kindly.
The Pirates lost to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, falling 12-4 in their eighth consecutive defeat. That dropped them to 38-58 on the season, 11.0 games worse than any other team in the NL Central.
As noted by blogger Kody Duncan, the Pirates now have an all-time record of 10,877-10,877. They had not been at or below .500 since 1903 – the same year they won their first National League pennant.
Since Bob Nutting became Pittsburgh's owner in 2007, the club has gone 1,321-1,586. Only three teams are worse over that same span – the Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals.
The Pirates earned three straight Wild Card bids from 2013 to 2015, but those are their only playoff appearances since 1992.
