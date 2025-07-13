Fastball

Pittsburgh Pirates' All-Time Record Falls to .500 For 1st Time in Over a Century

After getting dealt their eighth consecutive loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped to 10,877-10,877 across their entire 144-year history.

Sam Connon

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski (65) fields a fly ball against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field.
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski (65) fields a fly ball against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of MLB's most accomplished franchises, boasting nine pennants and five World Series titles dating back to their inaugural season in 1882.

But for all of their success over the decades, the past few years haven't treated the Pirates quite as kindly.

The Pirates lost to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, falling 12-4 in their eighth consecutive defeat. That dropped them to 38-58 on the season, 11.0 games worse than any other team in the NL Central.

As noted by blogger Kody Duncan, the Pirates now have an all-time record of 10,877-10,877. They had not been at or below .500 since 1903 – the same year they won their first National League pennant.

Since Bob Nutting became Pittsburgh's owner in 2007, the club has gone 1,321-1,586. Only three teams are worse over that same span – the Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals.

The Pirates earned three straight Wild Card bids from 2013 to 2015, but those are their only playoff appearances since 1992.

Related MLB Stories

  • RAFAELA ON FIRE: Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela did more than just blast a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, also matching Nomar Garciaparra with his 12-game explosion at the plate. CLICK HERE
  • SKENES' RECORD LACKING: Paul Skenes was 6-0 entering the All-Star break in 2024, but the Pittsburgh Pirates righty is 4-8 so far in 2025 in spite of his National League-leading 2.01 ERA. CLICK HERE
  • DOBBINS OUT FOR SEASON: In his first start back from a three-week stint on the injured list, Boston Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins suffered a serious knee injury in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/History