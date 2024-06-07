New York Yankees Get Massive Break on Injury News Regarding Juan Soto
After he left the game with a nerve-wracking elbow injury on Thursday night, Juan Soto and the New York Yankees have gotten a solid report on Friday.
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:
Initial prognosis is inflammation for Soto. So looks like a relief.
After Soto said that his elbow has been bothering him for about a week, people's minds began to go to the worst possible places, but luckily Soto appears to have avoided those worst-case scenarios.
In his first year in New York, Soto has been invaluable to the Yankees. He enters play on Friday hitting .318 with a robust .424 on-base percentage. He has 17 homers and 53 RBI and has been a perfect running mate to Aaron Judge in the Yankees' lineup.
Given the elbow issues, it wouldn't be a shock to see Soto sit a few days this weekend or play at the DH spot, but we'll have to see how manager Aaron Boone handles it.
Furthermore, given that Soto is a free agent at the end of the season, the fact that this injury isn't more serious likely keeps him in line to potentially earn a $400 or $500 million contract this winter.
Just 25 years old, Soto is already one of the most accomplished hitters in the game. He's a .287 lifetime hitter with a .421 career on-base percentage. He's a three-time All-Star, a home run derby champion, a four-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion and a 2019 World Series title winner.
The Yankees will play the Dodgers this weekend.
