New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Has No Timetable For Return From Injury
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has yet to resume baseball activities this spring, and there's no telling how much time he'll miss this season. He's batting mysterious injuries in both elbows. Manager Aaron Boone has likened his issues to "tennis elbow."
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
It's still anyone's guess when Giancarlo Stanton will pick up a bat again. No baseball activities, just treatment, Brian Cashman said.
An earlier report this spring said that Stanton could miss the entire season if he got surgery, but there's been no indication he's actually going to go that route.
The 35-year-old Stanton is a 15-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Yankees, spending eight years on South Beach and seven with New York. A lifetime .257 hitter, Stanton is one of the most prodigious power hitters in baseball, popping 429 blasts in his career. That makes him the current leader in that category among active players.
Stanton led the National League in home runs (37) back in 2014 and led all of baseball (59) back in 2017. He won the National League MVP that year and is a five-time All-Star. He's also a major reason why the Yankees advanced to the World Series in 2024, putting up a monstrous postseason that saw him hit seven home runs, including four in the American League Championship Series alone.
It's been a tough spring for the Yankees, who have lost Gerrit Cole for the year to elbow surgery and have seen Luis Gil go down with a lat injury.
