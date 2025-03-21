Paul Skenes's Rookie Card Just Sold For More Money Than His 2025 Salary
The exclusive 1/1 Paul Skenes rookie card just sold for $1.1 million at auction, according to Darren Rovell of Cllct Media.
The card, which is made by Topps/Fanatics featured a portion of Skenes' jersey from his debut last year and an autograph. It was the only one made of its kind. The Pirates offered a bounty to whoever pulled the card, but the 11-year-old (and his family) turned it down, selling it instead.
Per Rovell:
Designed to fit inside of a baseball card, debut patches are worn on each player’s sleeve during the game before being removed, authenticated and sent to Topps after the final out. The cards are eventually signed by the players to finish the 1/1 relics.
Ironically enough, the card sold for more than Skenes' entire salary for this season. He'll be paid $875,000.
After being the most-hyped pitching prospect in a decade, Skenes is heading into 2025 as the most-hyped pitcher in baseball, trying to follow up on his electric rookie campaign.
Skenes finished his rookie year at 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in just 133.0 innings and looked every bit the part of an ace. The former No. 1 pick in the draft (2023), Skenes made his major league debut in early May after just a handful of minor league starts.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and his power "splinker," Skenes also earned the start for the National League in the All-Star Game. In addition to winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award, Skenes was also a finalist for the National League Cy Young.
As long as he stays healthy, he'll be a favorite to win the Cy Young Award this season. He'll start for the Pirates on Opening, March 27.
Related MLB Stories
NEW ERA AT MLB NETWORK: MLB Network, on the air since 2009, is starting a new chapter with a special two-hour pregame show every night. CLICK HERE:
QUARTERBACK CHAOS: Rodney Peete, the former NFL quarterback, stole a possible out from Max Muncy during the Toyko Series. CLICK HERE to see the hilarious moment, and Muncy's reaction.
A's MAKE HISTORY: Luis Severino will start Opening Day for the Athletics, continuing a historic trend for the franchise. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.