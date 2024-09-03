Daulton Varsho Returns to Toronto Blue Jays' Lineup Following Shoulder Injury
After missing the Toronto Blue Jays' most recent contest, Daulton Varsho is set to return to the starting lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday night that Varsho had been playing through a right shoulder issue as of late, right after the outfielder went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk against the Minnesota Twins. Varsho was held out of the series finale with the Twins on Sunday, just before the Blue Jays took an off-day on Monday.
It marked only the 11th game Varsho has missed all season long and just his third absence since the All-Star break.
Schneider penciled Varsho into his starting lineup for Tuesday's opener against the Phillies, bringing his hiatus to a swift conclusion. The 28-year-old will start in center and bat second.
Varsho will get some more rest on Thursday, when the Blue Jays have another scheduled day off.
Through 128 games this season, Varsho is batting .218 with 17 home runs, 56 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a .712 OPS. Since July 12, Varsho is batting .257 with a .798 OPS.
Varsho's counting stats have dwindled each year since his breakout season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, when he hit 27 home runs with 74 RBI and 16 stolen bases. His on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS have all improved from 2023 to 2024, though, and his 4.9 WAR is already a career-high.
Here is the full lineup Toronto will trot out against Philadelphia at Rogers Centre on Tuesday:
1. George Springer, RF
2. Daulton Varsho, CF
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
4. Spencer Horowitz, DH
5. Will Wagner, 2B
6. Alejandro Kirk, C
7. Addison Barger, 3B
8. Ernie Clement, SS
9. Joey Loperfido, LF
SP: Chris Bassitt, RHP
First pitch for the Blue Jays' showdown with the Phillies is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
