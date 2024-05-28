Pittsburgh Pirates Activate Ke'Bryan Hayes But Lose Martín Pérez, Joey Bart to IL
The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Hayes had been out since May 8 with back inflammation. The 27-year-old defensive stalwart has returned to the MLB roster without needing to go on a minor league rehab assignment.
However, Hayes' return is offset by two key veterans who are headed to the injured list themselves.
The Pirates placed left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez on the 15-day injured list due to a left groin muscle strain. Catcher Joey Bart also hit the 10-day injured list with a left thumb injury. Both moves were made retroactive to May 27.
To fill out the active 26-man roster in their absence, Pittsburgh selected the contract of catcher Grant Koch.
Pérez last took the mound Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. He allowed four hits and one earned run in 3.0 innings of work before leaving with his groin injury.
After posting a 2.86 ERA and 1.356 WHIP in six starts between March and April, Pérez put up a 7.54 ERA and 1.853 WHIP in five starts in May.
The Pirates having an off-day Thursday meaning they likely won't need to pick Pérez's replacement until Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, unless manager Derek Shelton opts to go with a four-man rotation.
Bart, meanwhile, had been putting up solid numbers ever since the Pirates got him in a trade with the San Francisco Giants in April. While splitting time with Henry Davis, then Yasmani Grandal, Bart hit.267 with an .879 OPS and 0.6 WAR.
The former No. 2 overall pick also got hurt in Sunday's game against the Braves, though, leaving early with his thumb injury.
Koch, who was batting .167 with a .470 OPS in 17 games with Triple-A Indianapolis so far this season, will take Bart's place as Pittsburgh's backup catcher. Even though Grandal is batting just .200 with a .578 OPS, the 35-year-old veteran is still likely to take on the lion's share of the reps behind the dish.
The Pirates had Monday off and are now set to open up a two-game road series against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch for Tuesday's opener is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park.
Hayes is batting fifth and starting at third base. Before he went down with his back injury, Hayes was hitting just .240 with a .640 OPS, although his elite defense at the hot corner allowed him to rack up a 0.8 WAR in 34 appearances regardless.
Jared Triolo was Hayes' primary replacement over the past few weeks. In that time, Triolo hit .179 with a .565 OPS. Triolo also has zero defensive runs saved in 177.1 innings at third base this year, compared to his six defensive runs saved in 258.0 innings at second.
By putting Hayes back at third and Triolo back at second, the Pirates' defense should improve in their upcoming bouts against the Tigers and Blue Jays.
