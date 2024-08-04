Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Held Out of Lineup With Quad Injury
Andrew McCutchen is not in the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, per manager Derek Shelton's official lineup card.
McCutchen left Saturday night's contest with left left quadriceps tightness following a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth inning. He was replaced by Ji Hwan Bae, who stayed in as the designated hitter for the rest of the contest.
Joey Bart is starting at designated hitter in McCutchen's place on Sunday. As for his usual role as the leadoff hitter, that role is being filled by second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who the Pirates acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of last week's trade deadline.
McCutchen extended his hitting streak to five games before getting banged up on Saturday. He has recorded 17 hits in his last 17 games, anchoring the lineup for a Pirates team that went 11-6 in that span.
On the whole this season, McCutchen is batting .228 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, a .712 OPS and a 0.7 WAR.
While the 37-year-old veteran clearly isn't the same five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and NL MVP he was a decade ago, his batting average and OPS have dropped 28 points and 64 points, respectively, compared to last season. Still, the longtime face of the franchise is doing his best to lift Pittsburgh back to the postseason, even if he says this won't be his final year in the big leagues.
Here is the full lineup the Pirates are using in Sunday's rubber match against the Diamondbacks:
1. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B
2. Bryan Reynolds, LF
3. Oneil Cruz, SS
4. Bryan De La Cruz, RF
5. Rowdy Tellez, 1B
6. Joey Bart, DH
7. Ji Hwan Bae, CF
8. Jared Triolo, 3B
9. Yasmani Grandal, C
SP: Paul Skenes, RHP
