Rehabbing Toronto Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette Continues to Make Progress on Thursday
Injured Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette continued to make progress on Thursday night as he works back from a calf strain that has kept him out since late July.
Bichette played in his second rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo and went 1-for-3, according to Pat Malacaro of WGR:
Bo Bichette is done, as expected, in the top of the 7th. Riley Tirotta pinch hitting. Bichette, 1-3 at the plate and a couple of plays in the field including a 6-4-3 double play. #Bisons #ToTheCore
There's no definitive timetable on when Bichette will return back to the Blue Jays, but it seems as if Toronto will want him to stay in Buffalo through the weekend. If so, he'll have about two weeks left with the big club before the regular season ends.
Getting back to the big leagues will be a good way for Bichette to try to gain some positive momentum heading into 2025. It's been a terrible season across for the board for the shortstop, who is hitting just .222 with four home runs. His lack of production is a huge reason why the Blue Jays are destined to finish last in the American League East. Furthermore, he's played just 80 games because of multiple injured list stints.
Bichette is heading into a very important offseason. With the final year of his contract approaching, it's unknown what will happen in the future. Toronto could try to extend him, trade him or could just let the 2025 season play out and then take their chances with his free agency.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.