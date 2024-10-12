San Diego Padres Star Undergoes Serious Surgery on Eve of Potential Free Agency
On Friday, the San Diego Padres saw their season end in the National League Division Series. The Padres were beaten 2-0 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the series in five games to advance to the National League Championship Series.
In addition to the Padres loss, they also announced that a pair of important players have undergone surgeries to repair injuries.
Per Dennis Lin of The Athletic:
Ha-Seong Kim underwent his shoulder surgery yesterday with Dr. Neal El Attrache (labrum repair), and Joe Musgrove had his TJ surgery today with Dr. Keith Meister.
Musgrove is almost certain to miss the entire 2025 season for San Diego in a tough blow to the team's rotation. As for Kim, this all represents a fascinating situation for him.
First off, he's got an $8 million player option that he has seemed likely to decline in search of a more lucrative deal. His decision to just hire Scott Boras as his agent all but confirms that's his first option. However, how does this injury impact things? Is he going to miss any time next season as a result? If he does, will team's trust his health and want to give him a three or four-year deal? If not, will he be forced to sign a one or two-year deal to "prove himself? And if that's the case, is he actually better off exercising his player option?
The 28-year-old Kim is a very intriguing player. First off, he can play all over the infield, having spent time at second base, third base and shortstop in his four major league seasons. He won a Gold Glove in 2023 for his work at second base.
Offensively, he also represents a nice option for teams who need help in the infield. He's a lifetime .242 hitter with 47 career home runs and 78 stolen bases. His best year was 2023 when he hit .260 with 17 homers, 60 RBI and 38 steals.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.