Gavin Lux Returns to Los Angeles Dodgers' Lineup For NLCS Game 3
Gavin Lux is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the New York Mets on Wednesday night, the team has announced.
Lux previously missed Game 2 on Monday. He had been available as a potential pinch-hitter, per manager Dave Roberts, but he was not able to play in the field due to a right hip flexor injury that forced him to the bench in the seventh inning of Game 1 on Sunday.
Now, having sat Monday and traveled with the team Tuesday, Lux is starting at second base again on Wednesday. Kiké Hernandez, who replaced Lux at second in Game 2, will move back to center field and push Andy Pages back to the bench.
Getting Lux back in time to face right-hander Luis Severino could prove critical to the Dodgers, who are slated to take on left-hander José Quintana in Game 4 on Thursday. Lux hit .152 with a .394 OPS against lefties this season, compared to his .262 and .739 OPS against righties.
Lux is batting .263 with a .739 OPS so far this postseason. The 26-year-old infielder hit .309 with a .913 OPS from July 20 on this regular season.
Outside of Lux's return, the Dodgers' defensive starters remain the same. The middle of the order has been shuffled around a bit, though, with the full lineup listed here:
1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
2. Mookie Betts, RF
3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
4. Max Muncy, 3B
5. Teoscar Hernández, LF
6. Gavin Lux, 2B
7. Will Smith, C
8. Tommy Edman, SS
9. Kiké Hernandez, CF
SP: Walker Buehler, RHP
First pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. The best-of-seven series is currently tied 1-1.
